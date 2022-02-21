Britney Spears is set to release a new memoir through publisher Simon & Schuster, according to multiple reports.

Variety confirmed the news citing a source close to the pop star.

People magazine also confirmed that Britney Spears will be releasing a memoir and that she has signed a $15 million book deal.

Page Six was the first to report the news, citing publishing insiders.

The memoir will cover Britney Spears' career and relationship with her family.

The book deal comes after a Los Angeles judge formally ended her conservatorship in November, which was handled by her father Jamie Spears.

Her father became her legal guardian in 2008, taking over all of Britney Spears' financial decisions amid mental health concerns.

Britney Spears recently announced that she was invited to testify before Congress about conservatorships by Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Charlie Crist, D-Fla.

