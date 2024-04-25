Reba McEntire will return to host the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Academy of Country Music announced in a press release Thursday that McEntire, 69, will host the awards show for the 17th time.

McEntire, a 16-time ACM Awards winner, will also perform new music.

The 59th annual ACM Awards will take place May 16 at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream live at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video. A Prime membership will not be required to watch live.

"I am ticked to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!" McEntire said in a statement. "What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video. I can't wait to get to Texas and see everybody May 16th!"

"We are thrilled for the homecoming of Reba to the ACM Awards stage for the 17th time! There is simply no one better to continue to elevate this show in our new global streaming era with Amazon Prime Video," ACM CEO Damon Whiteside added.

Luke Combs leads this year's ACM Awards nominees with eight nominations, followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen with six nominations each.

The nominees for Entertainer of the Year are: Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.