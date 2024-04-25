Actress and singer Jenifer Lewis was eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

The Black-ish alum was dressed in the Egyptian queen-style, "Cleocatra" costume as she sang "Free Your Mind" and "Stormy Weather" throughout the competition.

Other celebrity contestants to get the boot in Season 11 include Kate Flannery, Joe Bastianich, Billy Bush, Sisqo, Colton Underwood, DeMarcus Ware, Charlie Wilson and Savannah Chrisley.

Kevin Hart unmasked himself in the season premiere.

This season's Masked Singer judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora.