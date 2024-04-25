A documentary about Nick and Aaron Carter is to air over two nights on Investigation Discovery and Max on May 27 and 28.

The program is called Fallen Idols and follows the personal and professional lives of the pop star siblings.

The hashtag "IStandWIthNickCarter" has been trending on X since the project was announced, with some people posting that they plan to cancel Max for airing a documentary that shows their favorite singer in a negative light.

Nick, 44, is a member of the 90s boy band New Kids on the Block, which still performs together and tours.

In recent years, several women accused Nick of sexually abusing them years earlier when they were teens. He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes.

A 2-minute trailer shows Melissa Schuman, Shannon "Shay" Ruth and Ashley Repp speaking about their allegations against Nick and social media videos and posts Aaron made before he died, showing support for the accusers.

EW.com said Nick's ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones from Pussycat Dolls, Aaron's ex-fiance Melanie Martin and an undisclosed "member of the Carter family" all took part in the documentary, as well.

Aaron, who had a successful solo career in the 1990s and early 2000s, accidentally drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs in 2022. He was 34 when he died after years of battling substance abuse issues.

The Carter family appeared in the 2006 E! reality series, House of Carters.

The new ID documentary about the brothers follows "Quiet on the Set," a disturbing, but popular series about an allegedly abusive culture for kids working on Nickelodeon shows in the 1990s and 2000s.