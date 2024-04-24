Steve Carell has joined the cast of the Netflix comedy The Four Seasons.

The 61-year-old actor will star with Tina Fey in the upcoming series.

The Four Seasons is based on the 1981 film written, directed by and starring Alan Alda.

Fey co-created and wrote the Netflix series with her 30 Rock collaborators Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher. Alda and original producer Marissa Bregman produce the show.

The original Four Seasons follows three New York couples as they vacation together during each of the four seasons.

Carell and Fey previously collaborated on the 2010 film Date Night.

The Four Seasons will mark Fey's first starring TV role since 30 Rock, which concluded in 2013 after seven seasons on NBC.

Carell's recent TV credits include the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and the FX limited series The Patient. He has voice roles in the upcoming films IF and Despicable Me 4.