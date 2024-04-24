A24 is sharing new details about its Talking Heads tribute album.

The company unveiled a track list and May 17 release date for the album, Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense, on Wednesday.

Everyone's Getting Involved features 16 covers of songs from Stop Making Sense, the Talking Heads' 1984 live album that serves as a soundtrack to their concert film of the same name.

Miley Cyrus, The National, The Linda Lindas, Paramore, BadBadNotGood, Girl in Red, Lorde and other artists recorded songs for the album.

Girl in Red released her cover of "Girlfriend is Better" on Tuesday.

"Talking Heads is an iconic band that helped define my identity when I was a teenager and they continue to inspire young people all around the world," the singer said in a statement. "Being a part of this tribute is so sick and I'm super grateful I was given the opportunity. Talking Heads forever!!!"

Lorde previously released her cover of "Take Me to the River."

A24 acquired the rights to the Stop Making Sense concert film in March 2023 and re-released a newly restored 4K version of the film in theaters that September to mark its 40th anniversary.