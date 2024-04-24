Starz has announced six new cast members for the Outlander prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

The network said in a press release Wednesday that Sally Messham, Terence Rae, Sadhbh Malin, Ailsa Davidson, Annabelle Dowler and Harry Eaton have joined the upcoming series.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will explores the lives and relationship of Claire's parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy).

The show will follow the parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie's parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire's parents in World War I England.

The new casting is as follows:

Messham will play a young version of Mrs. Fitz, Ellen's maid at Castle Leoch and Murtagh's aunt.

Rae will portray a young Arch Bug, who's working as a bodyguard for Clan Grant.

Malin has been cast as a young Jocasta Cameron, the feisty youngest child of the MacKenzie clan, with Davidson as her sister Janet MacKenzie.

Dowler will play Lizbeth, Julia's boss at the War Department.

Eaton will portray Private Charlton, Henry Beauchamp's fellow soldier and friend.

Previously announced cast members include Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Seamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, Brian McCardie, Jhon Lumsden, Sara Vickers and Peter Mullan.

Production is underway in Scotland.

The original Outlander stars Caitri­ona Balfe and Sam Heughan and will return for an eighth and final season on Starz this year.