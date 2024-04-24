Hulu is gearing up for the release of the new show Becoming Karl Lagerfeld.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Wednesday featuring Daniel Bruhl

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is based on the Raphaelle Bacque book Kaiser Karl. Bruhl plays a young version of German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died at age 85 in 2019.

The series opens in the early 1970s, when a 38-year-old Lagerfeld was an unknown ready-to-wear designer.

Fashion and drama collide in the trailer, which teases Lagerfeld's rivalry with fellow designer Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois) and his romance with Jacques de Bascher (Theodore Pellerin).

"Becoming Karl Lagerfeld plunges us into the heart of the 70s, in Paris, Monaco, and Rome, to follow the formidable blossoming of this complex and iconic personality of Parisian couture," an official description reads.

The show is created by Isaure Pisani-Ferry, Jennifer Have and Raphaelle Bacque.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will premiere June 7 on Hulu.