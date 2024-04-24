Dora will return for a second season on Paramount+.

Paramount+ announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the series for Season 2.

Dora is a CG-animated preschool series that is a reboot of Dora the Explorer.

The show follows Dora (Diana Zermei±o), a young Latina explorer, and her best monkey friend Boots (Asher Colton Spence), as they embark on epic adventures in a fantastical rainforest.

Season 1 was released April 12.

"Kids and family programming is consistently one of the most popular genres on Paramount+ and we're thrilled that our audience has already embraced Dora," Paramount+ EVP of programming Jeff Grossman said. "It's an incredible opportunity to introduce this beloved character and iconic franchise to a whole new generation."

"Our audiences have embraced the new Dora series with open arms, and it's incredible how she continues to capture the imaginations of preschoolers around the world with her extraordinary rainforest adventures," Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito added. "We can't wait for kids to discover all of the new fantastical places and colorful characters in the second season while learning and playing along with their good friend Dora."

Dora is created by Chris Gifford and Valerie Walsh Valdes, who also serve as executive producers with Rich Magallanes.

