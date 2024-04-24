Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new show The Big Cigar.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Wednesday featuring Andre Holland (Moonlight).

The Big Cigar is based on the Joshuah Bearman article of the same name.

The six-episode drama recounts Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton's escape from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in "an impossibly elaborate plan -- involving a fake movie production -- that goes wrong every way it possibly can."

"The Big Cigar tells the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution," an official description reads.

Holland and Alessandro Nivola play Newton and Schneider, respectively. The cast also includes Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie and Glynn Turman.

The Big Cigar is executive produced by Bearman, Janine Sherman Barrois and Jim Hecht, with Barrois also serving as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed and executive produced by Don Cheadle.

The series will have a two-episode premiere May 17 on Apple TV+.