'My Lady Jane' photos introduce Prime Video adaptation
UPI News Service, 04/24/2024
Amazon is introducing the new show My Lady Jane.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prime Video shared first-look photos and a June 27 release date for the series Wednesday.
My Lady Jane is based on the Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows novel of the same name, which reimagines the fate of Lady Jane Grey, a young Tudor noblewoman who ruled as Queen of England for nine days before being sentenced to death in 1553.
The TV adaptation is described a "quick-witted romantic new series set in an alt-fantasy Tudor world."
"My Lady Jane is a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII's son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her rascal of a husband Guildford," an official synopsis reads.
The series is "an epic tale of true love and high adventure, where the damsel in distress saves herself, her true love, and then the Kingdom."
Emily Bader plays Jane Grey, with Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley and Jordan Peters as King Edward.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.