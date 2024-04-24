Amazon is introducing the new show My Lady Jane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video shared first-look photos and a June 27 release date for the series Wednesday.

My Lady Jane is based on the Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows novel of the same name, which reimagines the fate of Lady Jane Grey, a young Tudor noblewoman who ruled as Queen of England for nine days before being sentenced to death in 1553.

The TV adaptation is described a "quick-witted romantic new series set in an alt-fantasy Tudor world."

"My Lady Jane is a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII's son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her rascal of a husband Guildford," an official synopsis reads.

The series is "an epic tale of true love and high adventure, where the damsel in distress saves herself, her true love, and then the Kingdom."

Emily Bader plays Jane Grey, with Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley and Jordan Peters as King Edward.

Other cast members include Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour, Anna Chancellor as Jane's mother, Lady Frances Grey, Rob Brydon as Guildford's grandfather, Lord Dudley, and Jim Broadbent as Jane's uncle, the Duke of Leicester.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

My Lady Jane is created by Gemma Burgess, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Meredith Glynn. Jamie Babbit directs five of the eight episodes.