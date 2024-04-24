South Korean boy band Seventeen is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Maestro" on Wednesday.

The "Maestro" teaser opens with a message from Seventeen that comments on the use of AI.

"In our current reality where anything can be created with AI, who is the real maestro? A portion of the footage in this video was created using AI," the note reads.

The video features scenes of human orchestra members performing alongside dystopian images of robots playing the instruments.

"Maestro" is one of four new tracks that appears on Seventeen's forthcoming greatest hits album, 17 is Right Here. The other new songs are titled "Lalali," "Spell" and "Cheers to Youth."

Seventeen shared a highlight medley for the album Monday.

The group will release 17 is Right Here and the full "Maestro" music video April 29.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group will celebrate the ninth anniversary of its debut in May.