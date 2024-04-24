Disney+ released the trailer for the documentary Jim Henson: Idea Man on Wednesday. The film premieres May 31.

Ron Howard directs the documentary. Footage shows home movies and early works of Henson, the creator of The Muppets and Sesame Street.

Jennifer Connelly, who starred in Henson's film Labyrinth, speaks about Henson's creativity.

"The space he gave to an expression of imagination, I see that in everything that he did," Connelly says.

Rita Moreno, who appeared on The Muppet Show, also speaks.

"There was nothing that Jim didn't entertain," Moreno said.

Henson's children, Brian and Lisa, also speak in the film as does fellow puppeteer Frank Oz.

Disney+ first announced the documentary April 11. I have been part of Disney since the '90s and the streaming service produced originals Muppets Now, Muppet Haunted Mansion and The Muppets Mayhem.