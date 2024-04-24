Sony Pictures Classics announced the release date for Between the Temples on Wednesday. The film will open Aug. 23 in theaters.

Sony Pictures Classic bought Between the Temples after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The comedy stars Jason Schwartzman as a cantor training his grade school music teacher ( Carol Kane ) for her Bat Mitzvah.

UPI reviewed Between the Temples at Sundance and praised it for making the faith specific story accessible to any viewer with some specific references Jewish audiences will appreciate.

Nathan Silver directed and co-wrote with C. Mason Wells. Between the Temples also stars Dolly De Leon, Caroline Aaron, Robert Smigel, Madeline Weinstein and Matthew Shear.

After Sundance, the film also played the Berlin International Film Festival. It will screen at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.