ABC announced Wednesday that The Conners is moving to a new time. Beginning Wednesday, May 1, The Conners will air at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

This places The Conners after Abbott Elementary. The Conners airs at 8 p.m. through tonight.

The Conners is the spinoff of Roseanne. The Roseanne revival was canceled in 2018 and revamped to omit creator and star Roseanne Barr.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalfe, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney and Ames McNamara star. Michael Fishman left the show prior to Season 5 and Jayden Rey before the current sixth season.

The Conners is also available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes accessible Thursdays following their ABC airing.