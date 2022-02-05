Legoland California announced its team of builders is working on a replica of SoFi Stadium that will feature more than 500,000 bricks and break a Guinness World Record.

The theme park said a team of 25 "master model builders" are working on the replica of the Inglewood, Calif., stadium, which will play host to this year's Super Bowl.

The model will become part of Legoland California's Miniland U.S.A. attraction.

The announcement said the stadium will feature more than 500,000 bricks and is projected to be about 30 feet long, 15 feet wide and 4 feet tall.

Legoland said the SoFi Stadium model will break the Guinness World Record for the largest Lego brick sculpture of a stadium.

The record is currently held by Legoland Germany, which constructed a stadium measuring 16 feet and 4.8 inches long, 14 feet and 9.1 inches wide and 3 feet and 3.3 inches wide.