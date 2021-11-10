A North Carolina man who won a $50 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket reinvested some of his winnings in another ticket and scored a $100,000 jackpot.

Frederick Allen Jr., of Raleigh, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket from a convenience store in Durham after leaving work on Friday.

The ticket earned Allen a $50 prize, and the player said he decided to try his luck again once he arrived back in Raleigh. Allen used $20 of his winnings to buy a Grand Money scratch-off ticket from the Public Mini Mart.

Allen said he was shocked to scratch off a $100,000 prize.

"It felt good," the winner recalled. "I thought I was dreaming."

Allen said he has plans for his windfall.

"Giving my kids some of it so they can be all right," he said, "and then keep the rest in the bank so I can live comfortably and not be stressed."