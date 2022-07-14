A North Carolina man said his craving for steak led to his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

William Jones, 32, of Richlands, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he visited the Speedway store on South Jackson Street in Beulaville and was reminded of a $500 prize he won from an Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket earlier in the day.

"I mainly wanted to get some propane to cook some steaks on the grill," Jones said of his trip to the store.

Jones decided to try his luck with a $100 Million Mega Cash ticket and scratched off a $100,000 prize.

"I tell you what, it was worth the $20," Jones said of the ticket.

The winner said he already has plans for the prize money.

"I think I'll go ahead and pay for our wedding," he said.