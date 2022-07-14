Animal control officers in Massachusetts responded to a home to rescue two baby raccoons from a resident's chimney.

The Dedham Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the home when residents discovered the two babies inside the chimney.

The babies, estimated to be about 2 weeks old, were found on a smoke shelf between the chamber and firebox of the chimney. Officials said they believe the raccoons were likely born in the same location.

The department said the babies were removed from the chimney and placed in a safe location nearby, where they are believed to have reunited with their mother.

"We have every reason to believe that momma returned for her two babies during the night last night as they were left in a very safe place, where they were not seen this morning," the department said in a comment on the post.