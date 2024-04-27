Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- English historian Edward Gibbon in 1737-- Philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft in 1759-- Samuel F.B. Morse, American artist\/inventor of magnetic telegraphy, in 1791-- Ulysses S. Grant, 18th president of the United States\/Civil War general, in 1822-- Wallace Carothers, inventor of nylon in 1896-- Cartoonist Walter Lantz in 1899-- English poet C. Day-Lewis in 1904-- Actor Jack Klugman in 1922-- Coretta Scott King, wife of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., in 1927-- Actor Anouk Aimee, born Nicole Dreyfus, in 1932 (age 92)-- Radio\/TV host Casey Kasem in 1932-- Actor Sandy Dennis in 1937-- Playwright August Wilson in 1945-- Musician Kate Pierson (B-52s) in 1948 (age 76)-- Musician Ace Frehley (Kiss) in 1951 (age 73)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member George Gervin in 1952 (age 72)-- Musician Sheena Easton in 1959 (age 65)-- Dutch King Willem-Alexander in 1967 (age 57)-- Political journalist Dana Milbank in 1968 (age 56)-- Actor David Lascher in 1972 (age 52)-- Actor Sally Hawkins in 1976 (age 48)-- Musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) in 1978 (age 42)-- Musician Jim James (My Morning Jacket) in 1978 (age 42)-- Musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) in 1984 (age 40)-- Actor Jenna Coleman in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor William Moseley in 1987 (age 37)-- Musician Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, in 1988 (age 36)-- Actor Darren Barnet in 1991 (age 33)