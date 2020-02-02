Production on the last 13 episodes is to begin later this year.
The cable network is planning a two-night Season 5 premiere event Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.
"From Day 1 of 'Better Call Saul,' my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill -- now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true," showrunner Peter Gould said in a press release.
"We couldn't be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month, we start work on the sixth and final season -- we're going to do our damnedest to stick the landing."
