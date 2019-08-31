Ziva shown front and center in 'NCIS' Season 17 trailer
UPI News Service, 08/31/2019
CBS has released a trailer for Season 17 of its "NCIS" crime drama.
ADVERTISEMENT
The show will return for the new season with a fresh episode on Sept. 24.
"Ziva surprises Gibbs with a cryptic warning, prompting him to question why she remained underground for years while being presumed dead by family and friends, and what led to her return," said a synopsis accompanying the 30-second preview.
Copyright 2019 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.