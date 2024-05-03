Willow Smith is back with new music.

The singer and actress, 23, released her sixth studio album, Empathogen, on Friday.

Empathogen features the singles "Symptom of Life" and "Big Feelings," along with 10 other tracks, including "Pain for Fun" featuring St. Vincent.

Smith performed "Big Feelings" and other songs from Empathogen during a Tiny Desk concert for NPR released this week.

Empathogen is her first album since Coping Mechanism, released in October 2022.

Smith discussed her new album in the May issue of Allure, citing Ella Fitzgerald , Chet Baker and Sarah Vaughan as her musical influences.

"I just grew up a little bit, and I really am starting to figure out what kind of musician I really want to be," the star said.

"I'm settling into more of who I am. And that doesn't mean that screaming and shredding on the guitar is not who I am because it is, but I'm going a little bit deeper. It's about being a well-rounded musician more than anything for me and not being pigeonholed into any specific genre."

