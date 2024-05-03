Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Atlas.

The streaming service shared a sneak peek of the sci-fi action thriller Friday featuring Jennifer Lopez

Atlas is written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite and directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas).

Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence."

The teaser shows Atlas (Lopez) reluctantly team up with the computer program Smith after she crash lands on an uninhabitable planet.

Netflix previously released a trailer that shows Atlas take on the renegade AI known as Harlan (Simu Liu).

Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parilla and Mark Strong also star.

Atlas premieres May 24.