Luke Bryan will revive his Farm Tour in September.

The country music singer, 47, announced the tour in a post Friday on social media.

"Time to get your boots and those farmer's tans ready y'all: our 15th #FarmTour will be hitting the fields this fall," Bryan wrote on Instagram.

Conner Smith, Tucker Wetmore, the Peach Pickers with Rodney Clawson and DJ Rock will join the tour as special guests.

Tickets go on sale May 9 at 10 a.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin May 6 at 10 a.m.

The tour begins Sept. 21 at Huggins Store in Marshville, N.C.

This year's tour marks Bryan's 15th Farm Tour, which is held at rural venues and supports American farming communities. As of 2023, Bryan has awarded 83 scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or university near tour stops.

Bryan is presently in the midst of his Mind of a Country Boy tour, which began in April. He will resume the tour June 13 in Jacksonville, Fla.