Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer will star in the new film The Death of Robin Hood.

Deadline reported Friday that Jackman and Comer have joined the upcoming project from Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski.

Variety confirmed the news.

The Death of Robin Hood is a dark reimagining of the Robin Hood tale that finds the character "grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder."

Jackman's Robin Hood is "a battleworn loner [who] finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman, who offers him a chance at salvation," according to an official logline.

Production will begin in February 2025.

"It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood," Sarnoski said in a statement. "Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way."

The Death of Robin Hood will be presented at the Cannes film market, with WME Independent to handle worldwide sales rights.