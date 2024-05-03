South Korean boy band Seventeen has another music video with 200 million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group celebrated on social media after its video for "Super" reached the milestone Friday.

"Super" is Seventeen's second video to pass 200 million views, following "Don't Wanna Cry."

In addition to "Super" and "Don't Wanna Cry," Seventeen has four other music videos with more than 100 million views: "Very Nice," "Clap," "Left & Right" and "Hot."

Seventeen released the "Super" music video alongside its EP FML in April 2023. The video shows the members of Seventeen perform with a group of masked backup dancers.

Seventeen most recently released the greatest hits album 17 is Right Here and a music video for "Maestro" earlier this week.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group will celebrate the ninth anniversary of its debut in May.