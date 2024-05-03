Universal Studios Hollywood announced Friday that they are developing a Fast and the Furious roller coaster. The coaster Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is expected to open in 2026.

This will be the first high speed outdoor roller coaster at the park. Revenge of the Mummy is an indoor coaster and Hollywood Drift promises to be faster, and more furious, than the Harry Potter Flight of the Hippogriff.

Features include the ability to rotate individual passenger cars 360 degrees, sound reduction and simulation of the feeling of drifting.

The Fast and the Furious was previously represented at the park in an automotive stunt show, and a stop on the tram tour, which included a projected film featuring stars of the franchise.

There have been 10 films in the movie franchise, a Hobbs and Shaw spinoff and two more films on the way.