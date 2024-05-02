Netflix is teasing the new series Eric.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Thursday featuring Benedict Cumberbatch

Eric is a thriller written and created by Abi Morgan (The Iron Lady, Shame) and directed Lucy Forbes (This is Going to Hurt).

Cumberbatch plays Vincent, a leading puppeteer and the creator of the hit children's show Good Day Sunshine, whose life unravels when his nine-year-old son, Edgar, goes missing on the way to school.

"Eric is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980s New York -- and the good, bad, and ugly world of Vincent," Morgan told Netflix's Tudum.

The trailer shows Vincent (Cumberbatch) create Eric, a blue monster puppet inspired by his son's drawings, and become convinced that the puppet is the key to bringing Edgar home.

Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III and Ivan Howe also star.

Netflix previously shared a poster for the show.

Eric premieres May 30.

Cumberbatch is known for playing Dr. Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His previous TV roles include Sherlock Holmes on Sherlock.