Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac are attached to star in the vampire thriller Flesh of the Gods.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new film is directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy) and features a script by Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en) based on his story with Cosmatos.

Deadline and Variety reported the casting Thursday.

Flesh of the Gods is set in "glittering '80s L.A." Stewart and Isaac play Alex and Raoul, "a married couple who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm."

"When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills and violence," an official description reads.

Cosmatos added, "Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare."

"Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell," the filmmaker said.

Flesh of the Gods will begin filming later this year.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The movie will be presented at the Cannes film market, with XYZ Films to handle international rights and CAA and WME to oversee domestic sales.

Stewart most recently starred in the romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, while Isaac played the title character in the Marvel series Moon Knight.