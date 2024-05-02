Longtime friends Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone will star together in a new Broadway comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farrow, 79, and LuPone, 75, will return to the stage in The Roommate, a new comedy by Jen Silverman.

The Roommate is directed by Jack O'Brien and will begin performances Aug. 29 at Booth Theatre in New York City. The play officially opens Sept. 12.

Farrow and LuPone first met on Broadway in 1979 while starring in Romantic Comedy and Evita, respectively. The pair later reconnected via their mutual friend Stephen Sondheim, according to The New York Times.

"The Roommate is funny, quirky and brilliantly written, and when I learned that Patti LuPone was interested in doing it, how could I resist?" Farrow said in a statement. "She is, of course, a Broadway icon without parallel and we have been friends for decades. It is exciting to be returning to Broadway."

"It's always a big decision to return to the stage, and I certainly had no intention of being back on Broadway so fast. But when I read the play and heard Mia was attached, it became the easiest decision of my life," LuPone added. "I've always been a fan of Mia's work and she is a treasured friend. We're going to have a blast."

The pair will play Sharon and Robyn, unlikely roommates from vastly different backgrounds, who navigate "the complexities of identity, morality, and the promise of reinvention."

LuPone last appeared on Broadway in the 2021 musical Company, while Farrow was last seen in the 2014 play Love Letters.