Maya Rudolph and Jake Gyllenhaal will help Saturday Night Live close out its 49th season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudolph, an actress and comedian who starred on SNL from 2000 to 2007, will host the May 11 episode of the NBC late-night sketch comedy series.

The episode will mark Rudolph's third time hosting the show. Vampire Weekend will perform as the musical guest for the fourth time.

Gyllenhaal will host the SNL Season 49 finale May 18, marking his third appearance as guest host. Sabrina Carpenter will make her debut on SNL as the musical guest.

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa was previously announced to host and perform on Saturday's (May 4) episode of SNL.

Recent guests hosts include Barbie actor Ryan Gosling , whose April 13 episode drew SNL's largest seven-day audience in years and was the most-watched episode of the show on Peacock.

Gosling and Mikey Day reprised the live-action Beavis and Butt-Head characters they played on SNL at the Los Angeles premiere of Gosling's film The Fall Guy this week.