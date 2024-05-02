South Korean singer Hyuna is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop star, 31, released the EP Attitude and a music video for the song "Q&A" on Thursday.

The "Q&A" video shows Hyuna spend a playful and romantic day with a love interest.

Attitude also features the tracks "Attitude," "Ah!" featuring Gemini and "RSVP" featuring Changmo.

The album captures Hyuna's "honest and confident attitude, her ever-changing character, and a new spectrum of her musical talent," according to a press release.

Attitude is Hyuna's first EP since signing with At Area in November 2023 and is produced by At Area's GroovyRoom.

"I've wanted to work with GroovyRoom for about 10 years now, and I knew they could help bring my vision to life," the singer said.

"I've always wanted people to look at me and think 'she's great with music.' I don't think I've ever had that with my songs in the past because I believed that there were two kinds of music: the one that you watch, and the one that you listen to," she added. "I thought I was the one who does the music that you watch. The music that I'm working on, and that we're working on right now; this will be the music that you listen to."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!