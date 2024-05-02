30WEST and Likely Story announced Thursday that John Carney will direct Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas in the musical comedy Power Ballad. Filming began in Dublin at the end of April.

Carney co-wrote the script with Peter McDonald. The film is about a wedding singer and a rock star torn apart by a song.

The announcement did not say which actor plays which part, but Jonas is a rock star in real life. Jonas has also appeared on screen in films like Midway and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

"I've been working on this script with my buddy Peter for years," Carney said in a statement. "Now Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are in my kitchen."

Rudd has been acting since 1995's Clueless and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. He is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ant-Man and the Ghostbusters franchise.

Carney previously directed the music-centric films Once, Begin Again, Sing Street and Flora and Son.