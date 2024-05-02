Disney+ announced a new Simpsons short on Thursday. May the 12th Be With You will premiere May 10 ahead of Mother's Day.

Marge Simpson joins the moms of Disney+ on Mother's Day and goes on an adventure. The synopsis promises "a surprising old friend."

The art shows a wookie screaming at Marge until her beehive hair bends backwards. Perhaps this is Chewbacca's mother.

The Simpsons have produced several short films for Disney+, including Star Wars parodies Rogue Not Quite One and The Force Awakens From Its Nap. Billie Eilish costarred in one short and others spoofed Marvel and Disney princesses.

The Simpsons is in its 35th season on Fox, Sundays at 8 p.m., and is renewed through Season 36. The characters became part of the Disney family when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019.