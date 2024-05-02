Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson, who played siblings in Mrs. Doubtfire, reunited this week.

The trio of actors reconvened in San Francisco more than 30 years after the film's release.

Jakub, Lawrence and Wilson played Lydia, Christopher and Natalie, the children of estranged couple Daniel, played by late actor Robin Williams, and Miranda, portrayed by Sally Fields, in Mrs. Doubtfire.

The 1993 comedy-drama follows Daniel (Williams) as he disguises himself as the elderly housekeeper Mrs. Doubtfire to spend time with his kids amid his divorce from Miranda (Field).

Jakub and Wilson shared photos Wednesday on Instagram from their reunion with Lawrence. The pair will appear in an upcoming episode of Lawrence's Brotherly Love podcast, which he hosts with his brothers Andrew and Joey.

"The sisters had so much fun hanging out with the brothers. @marawilson and @matthewlawrence still feel like my siblings- even 30 years after filming Mrs. Doubtfire," Jakub wrote.

"So funny that the same week I went to San Francisco, I got to reunite with my Doubtfire siblings! It's always a joy to see @lisa.jakub and @matthewlawrence, and always so much fun to be on @officialbrotherlylovepod," Wilson said.

Jakub, Lawrence and Wilson previously reunited with Pierce Brosnan, who played MIranda's new love interest Stu, in 2018 ahead of Mrs. Doubtfire's 25th anniversary.

Mrs. Doubtfire opened in theaters in November 1993 and was the second-highest grossing film of that year. Williams died by suicide at age 63 in August 2014.