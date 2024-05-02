Cobra Kai will conclude with a three-part final season.

Netflix announced Thursday that Season 6 will be split into three parts, with each part to consist of five episodes.

Part 1 will premiere July 18, with Part 2 to follow Nov. 24 and Part 3 to be released in 2025.

Cobra Kai is a comedy-drama series and a sequel to the Karate Kid films. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, now adults who train a new group of young people in karate.

Season 6 picks up with the Cobra Kai dojo deciding if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai karate world championships after being eliminated from the Valley.

Meanwhile, Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) resurfaces after faking his death and escaping from prison.

"There's lots of surprises in Season 6. You'll love it," Kove previously teased.

The Season 6 cast also includes Xolo Mariduei±a, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O'Brien.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. The trio announced in November 2023 that Season 6 will be the show's last.