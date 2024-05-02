Universal Orlando has officially announced Super Nintendo World as part of its upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park.

Super Nintendo World will feature Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country and open at the park in 2025.

Super Nintendo World will allow guests to step into a world of beloved Nintendo characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong.

The experience is developed in partnership between Universal Creative and Nintendo to create a multi-sensory environment where guests can experience Nintendo games in a whole new way.

Super Mario Land will feature Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, a ride-through experience that brings the Mario Kart video game series to life, Yoshi's Adventure, a family-friendly ride through Mushroom Kingdom, Toadstool Cafe, and more.

Donkey Kong Country will allow guests to explore "the lush, tropical landscape" from the video game series. Attractions include Mine-Cart Madness, a "first-of-its-kind family coaster" inspired by the game's Mine-Cart levels.

Super Nintendo World will be one of five imaginative worlds at Universal Epic Universe, which also opens in 2025.

Super Nintendo World previously launched at Universal Studios Japan in 2021 and Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.