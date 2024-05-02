Glenn Close and Jeremy Irons will reunite in a new comedy film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday that Close, 77, and Irons, 75, will star in the film Encore.

Close and Irons previously collaborated on the Broadway play The Real Thing, the Oscar-winning 1990 thriller Reversal of Fortune, and the 1993 period drama The House of Spirits.

The pair will star with Henry Winkler and Don Johnson in Encore.

Variety confirmed the casting.

Encore is written by Robert Nelson Jacobs (Chocolat) and directed by Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn, Downton Abbey: A New Era). The film will be presented to international buyers at the Cannes film market in June.

Close and Irons play Marie and Nigel, former Broadway icons who become new residents at a retirement home. Marie plans a show with the residents in the hopes of reviving Nigel's passion for theater and embracing this new chapter in their lives.

"I loved Robert's touching and hilarious script from the moment I read it and it has been thrilling to see some of the greatest actors in the world respond in the same way," Curtis said. "I look forward to continuing to build a dream cast so audiences can imagine a group of their favorite actors living out their golden years under the same roof."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Encore is produced by Temple Hill Entertainment. Protagonist Pictures will handle international rights, with UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance to oversee U.S. sales.