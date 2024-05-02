Doja Cat took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 28-year-old singer and rapper performed her song "Acknowledge Me" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Doja Cat took to the stage in a mini dress and matching jacket covered in white faux hair.

"Acknowledge Me" appears on Scarlet 2 Claude, the deluxe edition of Doja Cat's album Scarlet. The new version was released in April and features a cover that shows a closeup of Doja Cat's bleached curls.

During the Tonight Show interview, Doja Cat said the upcoming European leg of her Scarlet tour is inspired by hair.

"Um, without spoiling it? I wanted it to be kind of modeled after hair," she added. "That's the theme. Hair is the theme. So it's gonna be a very hairy show."

Doja Cat then helped host Jimmy Fallon dress up and dance in a hairy costume that her backup dancers wore during her recent performance at Coachella music festival.

Doja Cat will perform two shows in the United States in June before beginning the European leg of her tour June 9 in Manchester, U.K.