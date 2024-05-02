British royal Princess Charlotte is celebrating her ninth birthday.

Her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the prince and princess of Wales, marked the occasion Thursday by sharing a new portrait of Charlotte on social media.

The photo was taken by Middleton, known formally as Princess Catherine. The image shows Charlotte smiling for the camera as she poses outside next to a flowering hedge.

"Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today," the caption reads.

People remarked in the comments on Charlotte's resemblance to William, with one person writing, "William said copy paste hahaha."

Charlotte is the second eldest of the prince and princess of Wales' three children. The couple are also parents to Prince George , 10, and Prince Louis, 6.

Louis appeared in a new portrait last week to mark his sixth birthday. The photo was also taken by Catherine.

The birthday portraits follow controversy over a family photo the prince and princess of Wales shared in March in celebration of British Mother's Day. After many noticed irregularities about the photo, Catherine apologized for editing the image.

The couple later announced that Catherine was recently diagnosed with cancer and is in the early stages of treatment.