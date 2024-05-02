Actress, comedian and TV personality Rosie O'Donnell has joined the Season 3 cast of And Just Like That.

The Max comedy's Instagram account shared videos on its Stories Wednesday showing a script and a plaquard with O'Donnell's name along with the moniker of a new character called Mary.

No other details about her character or story line were immediately released as production got underway this week.

The Sex and the City sequel series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone and Sarita Choudhury.

It is unclear whether John Corbett will return for Season 3.