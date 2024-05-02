American Idol icons Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were the latest celebrity contestants to get the boot from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

The duo was dressed as beets as they sang "One Moment in Time" and "I'm So Excited."

Other celebrity contestants to get the boot in Season 11 include Jenifer Lewis, Kate Flannery, Joe Bastianich, Billy Bush, Sisqo, Colton Underwood, DeMarcus Ware, Charlie Wilson and Savannah Chrisley.

Kevin Hart unmasked himself in the season premiere.

This season's Masked Singer judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora.