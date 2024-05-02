Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Catherine the Great, empress of Russia, in 1729

-- Gen. Henry Robert, author of Robert's Rules of Order, in 1837

-- German fighter ace Manfred "The Red Baron" von Richthofen in 1892

-- Broadway composer Lorenz Hart in 1895

-- Childcare specialist Dr. Benjamin Spock in 1903

-- Musician/actor Theodore Bikel in 1924

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Author Martha Grimes in 1931 (age 93)

-- Musician Engelbert Humperdinck, born Arnold Dorsey, in 1936 (age 88)

-- Activist/musician Bianca Jagger in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor David Suchet in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Lesley Gore in 1946

-- Inventor James Dyson in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Larry Gatlin in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician Lou Gramm (Foreigner) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Christine Baranski in 1952 (age 72)

-- Fashion designer Donatella Versace in 1955 (age 69)

-- TV personality/political commentator Mika Brzezinski in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor/former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 1972 (age 52)

-- Soccer star David Beckham in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Jeff Gutt (Stone Temple Pilots) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Kumail Nanjiani in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Ellie Kemper in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Robert Buckley in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Gaius Charles in 1983 (age 41)

-- NASCAR driver Kyle Busch in 1985 (39)

-- Musician Lily Allen in 1985 (age 39)

-- Comedian/actor Molly Kearney in 1992 (age 32)

-- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in 2015 (9)