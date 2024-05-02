Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Catherine the Great, empress of Russia, in 1729-- Gen. Henry Robert, author of Robert's Rules of Order, in 1837-- German fighter ace Manfred "The Red Baron" von Richthofen in 1892-- Broadway composer Lorenz Hart in 1895-- Childcare specialist Dr. Benjamin Spock in 1903-- Musician\/actor Theodore Bikel in 1924-- Author Martha Grimes in 1931 (age 93)-- Musician Engelbert Humperdinck, born Arnold Dorsey, in 1936 (age 88)-- Activist\/musician Bianca Jagger in 1945 (age 79)-- Actor David Suchet in 1946 (age 78)-- Musician Lesley Gore in 1946-- Inventor James Dyson in 1947 (age 77)-- Musician Larry Gatlin in 1948 (age 76)-- Musician Lou Gramm (Foreigner) in 1950 (age 74)-- Actor Christine Baranski in 1952 (age 72)-- Fashion designer Donatella Versace in 1955 (age 69)-- TV personality\/political commentator Mika Brzezinski in 1967 (age 57)-- Actor\/former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 1972 (age 52)-- Soccer star David Beckham in 1975 (age 49)-- Musician Jeff Gutt (Stone Temple Pilots) in 1976 (age 48)-- Actor Kumail Nanjiani in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Ellie Kemper in 1980 (age 44)-- Actor Robert Buckley in 1981 (age 43)-- Actor Gaius Charles in 1983 (age 41)-- NASCAR driver Kyle Busch in 1985 (39)-- Musician Lily Allen in 1985 (age 39)-- Comedian\/actor Molly Kearney in 1992 (age 32)-- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in 2015 (9)