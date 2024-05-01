South Korean girl group Aespa is gearing up to release its first full-length album.

The K-pop group shared a "launch code" teaser for the album, Armageddon, on Wednesday.

The video showcases the members of Aespa, who are seen using superhuman powers in the city at night.

Aespa also shared a release schedule for Armageddon that teased the release of the title track, "Nova," on May 13. The group will release the full album May 27.

Aespa announced Armageddon in April. The album will be the group's first release since the EP Drama in November 2023.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning, and made its debut in 2020.