Sausage Party: Foodtopia is coming to Prime Video in July.

The streaming service shared a poster and premiere date, July 11, for the animated comedy series Wednesday.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is based on the 2016 film Sausage Party, which imagined a group of anthropomorphic food items living in a supermarket.

The eight-episode series follows sausage Frank, hot dog bun Brenda, sausage Barry, and bagel Sammy as they try to build their own food society.

Original cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, Edward Norton and David Krumholtz will return, with Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester to join the voice cast.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is executive produced by Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who also serve as showrunners. The pair co-wrote the original film with Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Conrad Vernon, who directed the film, returns to direct the series.

Prime Video will showcase Sausage Party: Foodtopia at its upfront presentation May 14.