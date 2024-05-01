Paramount+ is gearing up for the release of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring the season's contestants and celebrity guest judges.

Drag Race All-Stars stars fan-favorite contestants from previous seasons of Drag Race, a reality competition series featuring drag performers.

The Season 9 cast was previously announced to include Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie.

Alec Mapa, Anitta, Brothers Osbourne (T.J. and John), Colton Haynes, Connie Britton, Jeremy Scott, Keke Palmer, Kristine W, Ruta Lee and Stephanie Hsu will appear as guest judges.

Season 9 will have a two-episode premiere May 17 on Paramount+, with Palmer and Hsu as guest stars.

The new season is the first to have the contestants compete for charity, with a donation of $200,000 for the winner's charity of choice at stake.

Season 9 will be accompanied by new episodes of the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked after-show.