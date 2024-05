Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Presumed Innocent.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Jake Gyllenhaal

Presumed Innocent is a thriller based on the Scott Turow novel of the same name, which was previously adapted as a 1990 film starring Harrison Ford.

The TV adaptation hails from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), who serves as showrunner and executive produces with J.J. Abrams (Lost).

Presumed Innocent centers on a "horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal) is suspected of the crime."

"The series explores obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard and Kingston Rumi Southwick.

Presumed Innocent will have a two-episode premiere June 12 on Apple TV+, with new episodes to follow Wednesdays.

The show marks Gyllenhaal's first starring TV role.