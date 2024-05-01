Willow Smith took to the stage in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The 23-year-old singer and actress performed her new single "Big Feelings" and other songs during the intimate show, released Wednesday.

Smith kicked off her set with "Symptom of Life," a single from her forthcoming album, Empathogen.

She also performed "Split," "Wait a Minute!," "Run!," and "Big Feelings."

Smith was joined by vocalist and guitarist Liso Lee and musicians Zach Tenorio, Mohini Dey and Taylor "The Pocket Queen" Gordon.

The singer told NPR ahead of the concert that she "just wants to feel it and be in the vibe."

"First time performing with my beautiful new band and we pull up <Tiny Desk>," Smith wrote on Instagram. "I couldn't be more grateful and honored to be able to share divine joy through this music!! Can't wait for you all to experience the new album."

Smith will release Empathogen, her sixth studio album, on Friday. The album is her first since Coping Mechanism, released in October 2022.

