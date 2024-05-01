Roadside Attractions is giving a glimpse of the new film Lee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Kate Winslet as model-turned-photographer and World War II war correspondent Lee Miller.

Lee is based on the biography The Lives of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose. The film "portrays a pivotal decade" in the life of Miller, whose "singular talent and unbridled tenacity resulted in some of the 20th century's most indelible images of war."

"Miller had a profound understanding and empathy for women and the voiceless victims of war. Her images display both the fragility and ferocity of the human experience," an official synopsis reads. "Above all, the film shows how Miller lived her life at full throttle in pursuit of the truth, for which she paid a huge personal price, forcing her to confront a traumatic and deeply buried secret from her childhood."

Josh O'Connor, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgard and Marion Cotillard also star.

Lee is written by Liz Hannah, Marion Hume and John Collee, and marks the feature directorial debut of Ellen Kuras.

The film opens in theaters Sept. 27.

Winslet most recently starred in the HBO miniseries The Regime.